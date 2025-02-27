- Home
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, Sharjah Charity, Dar Al Ber Provide 100 Tonnes Of Ramadan Aid To Gaza
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 12:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) As part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people, Al Ihsan Charity Association, Sharjah Charity International, and Dar Al Ber Society have announced the donation of 100 tonnes of food supplies and 5,000 copies of the Holy Quran to those affected in Gaza.
This initiative is part of the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 and is being supervised by Sheikh Rashid bin Mohamed bin Ali bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Al Ihsan Charity.
Launched ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, the initiative aims to ease the suffering of Palestinian families and provide essential supplies in light of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
This contribution reflects the commitment of UAE charitable organisations to upholding the values of human solidarity and extending a helping hand to Palestinian people, reaffirming the UAE’s long-standing humanitarian approach in delivering urgent relief aid, especially in times of crisis.
