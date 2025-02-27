Open Menu

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, Sharjah Charity, Dar Al Ber Provide 100 Tonnes Of Ramadan Aid To Gaza

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, Sharjah Charity, Dar Al Ber provide 100 tonnes of Ramadan aid to Gaza

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) As part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people, Al Ihsan Charity Association, Sharjah Charity International, and Dar Al Ber Society have announced the donation of 100 tonnes of food supplies and 5,000 copies of the Holy Quran to those affected in Gaza.

This initiative is part of the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 and is being supervised by Sheikh Rashid bin Mohamed bin Ali bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Al Ihsan Charity.

Launched ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, the initiative aims to ease the suffering of Palestinian families and provide essential supplies in light of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

This contribution reflects the commitment of UAE charitable organisations to upholding the values of human solidarity and extending a helping hand to Palestinian people, reaffirming the UAE’s long-standing humanitarian approach in delivering urgent relief aid, especially in times of crisis.

Related Topics

Gaza UAE Sharjah Rashid Ramadan

Recent Stories

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, Sharjah Charity, Dar Al Ber p ..

42 seconds ago
 UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue ..

UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference

31 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for students graduating with disti ..

45 minutes ago
 First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of ..

First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of global investment in new econo ..

46 minutes ago
 Fourth edition of Investopia kicks off in Abu Dhab ..

Fourth edition of Investopia kicks off in Abu Dhabi defining global investment l ..

1 hour ago
 AUS partners with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School o ..

AUS partners with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts to bridge acade ..

2 hours ago
UAE participates in first G20 Finance Ministers an ..

UAE participates in first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeti ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President meets Mauritanian Prime Minister; re ..

UAE President meets Mauritanian Prime Minister; receives message from President ..

2 hours ago
 Balochistan’s coastline to be utilized for count ..

Balochistan’s coastline to be utilized for country development: Vice Chairman ..

2 hours ago
 OGDCL to organize Pakistan Minerals Investment For ..

OGDCL to organize Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025

2 hours ago
 NA body approves Industries ministry’s budgetary ..

NA body approves Industries ministry’s budgetary proposals for PSDP 2025-26

2 hours ago
 Traffic diversions announced in Islamabad ahead of ..

Traffic diversions announced in Islamabad ahead of ICC Champions Trophy match

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East