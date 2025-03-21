'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian giving to support Palestinian people

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 07:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – ‘’Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'' has completed 500 days of continuous giving, as part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. The humanitarian initiative was launched by the United Arab Emirates to aid the people of Gaza. The UAE continues to deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to support those affected.
During this period, the total aid provided exceeded 65,000 tonnes of food, medical, and relief supplies, with a value of over $1.2 billion, delivered via air, land, and sea to ensure that assistance reaches those in need as quickly as possible.
As part of the humanitarian operation, the UAE launched numerous initiatives, including the establishment of two field hospitals: the first inside the Gaza Strip, which handled 51,853 cases, providing comprehensive medical services; and the second, a floating hospital off the coast of Al Arish city in Egypt, which treated 10,370 cases. In addition, the healthcare system was strengthened with 17 fully equipped ambulances, and 1,200 tonnes of medical equipment and supplies were delivered to support local hospitals.
To help meet basic needs, six desalination plants were set up, producing two million gallons of water daily, which is pumped into Gaza to provide clean drinking water for those affected.
Furthermore, 12 water tankers were deployed to ensure water supply to medical facilities and camps. The operation also established 21 field bakeries to produce daily bread and 50 charitable kitchens that serve hot meals daily to affected families.
An air bridge for delivering aid played a vital role in the operation, with 594 air missions carrying thousands of tonnes of supplies. The “Birds of Goodness” airdrop initiative contributed an additional 3,700 tonnes of aid via 53 airdrops to isolated areas in Gaza that were otherwise unreachable.
By land, 3,495 aid trucks entered Gaza as part of the humanitarian operation, carrying food, relief parcels, shelter tents, and other essential items. Meanwhile, 14 ships arrived by sea — 7 via Al Arish Port and 7 via Cyprus, ensuring a steady flow of supplies through multiple channels.
The delivery of relief aid by land, sea, and air reflects the UAE’s historic and steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, as the nation spares no effort in providing all forms of humanitarian assistance to its Palestinian people.
