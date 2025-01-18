Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 Intensifies Humanitarian Efforts In Gaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2025 | 03:45 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2025) Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the largest relief initiative in Gaza, commenced its largest phase this morning.
The operation targeted the largest gathering of displaced people in southern Gaza near Al-Aqsa University in Khan Yunis.
Approximately 9,500 displaced persons from various areas of Gaza, residing in shelters and temporary tents, are expected to benefit from today's efforts.
Hamad Al Neyadi, Head of the UAE Relief Mission, emphasised that this campaign is part of the UAE’s continuous efforts to support Gaza’s population. He noted that the operation’s pace will increase with the implementation of the truce agreement.
He added that the next phase will include vital repairs to water lines and sewage networks, alongside supporting bakeries and soup kitchens to ensure the provision of food for displaced individuals and those returning to their homes.
Al Neyadi highlighted that the humanitarian support provided to Gaza’s residents aligns with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is committed to alleviating the suffering of Gaza’s population and addressing their needs amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
