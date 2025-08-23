Open Menu

‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’: UAE Delivers 6,775 Tonnes Of Aid To Gaza In 325 Trucks Since Border Crossings Reopening

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2025 | 12:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) Four convoys carrying diverse humanitarian aid from the UAE crossed into Gaza through the Rafah border crossing in Egypt last week, as part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' to support and relieve the Palestinian people amid current circumstances.

The convoys consisted of 76 trucks transporting more than 1,419 tonnes of aid, including food supplies, medical items, shelter materials, and desalination equipment.

The UAE humanitarian relief team stationed in Al Arish supervised the meticulous loading of aid shipments, oversaw their transfer through the Rafah border crossing, and ensured their delivery to beneficiaries inside Gaza.

The team closely monitors field operations to guarantee the swift and efficient distribution of assistance to Palestinian families.

Since the start of the truce, the UAE has intensified its humanitarian relief efforts, sending a total of 325 trucks carrying 6,775 tonnes of aid into Gaza since the reopening of border crossings. These contributions have played a vital role in alleviating humanitarian conditions, reducing the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, and securing essential needs.

The UAE reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, alleviating the impact of the current situation, and standing in solidarity with families in Gaza.

