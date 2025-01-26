Open Menu

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE Launches Sewage Network Maintenance Project In Khan Yunis

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 10:15 AM

KHAN YUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) As part of the ongoing efforts of the United Arab Emirates within Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, a project to urgently repair sewage networks in various areas within the Khan Yunis Municipality, Gaza, was announced on Saturday. The project addresses the urgent needs of Gazans, who are facing a humanitarian disaster and a complete collapse of infrastructure.

State Officials explained that the project aims to address the severe damage sustained by the sewage and water networks in the Strip, contributing to ending environmental disasters and improving the living conditions of Khan Yunis residents. They commended the UAE's endeavours to implement urgent initiatives to deliver water to affected areas.

In this context, Dr. Alaa Al-Bata, the mayor of Khan Yunis, praised the humanitarian efforts of the United Arab Emirates, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, affirming that the UAE has been one of the first countries to provide support and relief to the Palestinian people in Gaza and continues to extend aid to the residents of the Strip.

The project is part of a series of initiatives carried out by the UAE to mitigate the impact of the disaster afflicting the Strip and enhance the stability of the affected Palestinian community.

