- Home
- Middle East
- Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project in Khan Yunis
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE Launches Sewage Network Maintenance Project In Khan Yunis
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 10:15 AM
KHAN YUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) As part of the ongoing efforts of the United Arab Emirates within Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, a project to urgently repair sewage networks in various areas within the Khan Yunis Municipality, Gaza, was announced on Saturday. The project addresses the urgent needs of Gazans, who are facing a humanitarian disaster and a complete collapse of infrastructure.
State Officials explained that the project aims to address the severe damage sustained by the sewage and water networks in the Strip, contributing to ending environmental disasters and improving the living conditions of Khan Yunis residents. They commended the UAE's endeavours to implement urgent initiatives to deliver water to affected areas.
In this context, Dr. Alaa Al-Bata, the mayor of Khan Yunis, praised the humanitarian efforts of the United Arab Emirates, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, affirming that the UAE has been one of the first countries to provide support and relief to the Palestinian people in Gaza and continues to extend aid to the residents of the Strip.
The project is part of a series of initiatives carried out by the UAE to mitigate the impact of the disaster afflicting the Strip and enhance the stability of the affected Palestinian community.
Recent Stories
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025
Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament
Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..
Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..
Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..
Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race
India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'
Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan
More Stories From Middle East
-
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project in Khan Yunis3 minutes ago
-
Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea9 hours ago
-
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector10 hours ago
-
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament10 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for sporting events10 hours ago
-
Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthcare at Arab Health 2 ..12 hours ago
-
Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural heritage12 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race13 hours ago
-
India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'13 hours ago
-
First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi13 hours ago
-
M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare13 hours ago
-
200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers14 hours ago