UrduPoint.com

Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ Symbolises UAE's Rich Legacy Of Humanity Inherited From Generation To Generation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE&#039;s rich legacy of humanity inherited from generation to generation

AHRAMANMARAŞ, Türkiye, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2023) The UAE's humanity is a rich legacy inherited from generation to generation. The country has always proved that humanity is action, not words, which has transformed tragedies and sufferings of people in many parts of the world into joy and happiness.

With the launch of Operation "Gallant Knight / 2" under the directives of the wise leadership to alleviate the suffering of friends in Türkiye and Syria in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck the two countries recently, the Emiratis are writing a new epic in their humanitarian journey, which the Emirates news Agency (WAM) is reporting from the ground.

The search and rescue team performs daily tasks in very cold weather with the temperature reaching minus 10 degrees Celsius at many times of the day. Still, every member of the team is keen to carry out his or her task to the fullest and with extreme precision, as done during the rescue of a Syrian family from under the rubble of their house that had collapsed in Türkiye.

When an Emirati rescue team member embraced the Syrian girl in his arms, his face was filled with joy that alleviated the pressure and pain of his tremendous task.

Emirati women have been part of the rescue teams as they are responsible for medical support, closely monitoring the search and rescue operations and providing any emergency assistance when needed.

The search and rescue sites witness mixed feelings of pain and joy, when rescuers get hints on hopes for more survivors. The Emirati teams have been sharing the happiness of survivors whom they rescued and brought back to life. However, some survivors' happiness was short-lived as some of their loved ones were still missing. Despite several challenges, Emirati teams have been reassuring them to continue the rescue efforts to find the missing people.

Day after day, the UAE proves that it always upholds the humanity, responding to the call of duty in all parts of the world without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Weather Earthquake World Syria UAE Women Family All From

Recent Stories

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilater ..

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilateral cooperation with France, In ..

5 minutes ago
 Empower announces revenues of AED2.8 billion in 20 ..

Empower announces revenues of AED2.8 billion in 2022

6 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disap ..

Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disappoint nation: PM

40 minutes ago
 PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank prices US$1 billion Sustainable ..

Dubai Islamic Bank prices US$1 billion Sustainable Sukuk

51 minutes ago
 International Atomic Energy Agency conference begi ..

International Atomic Energy Agency conference begins in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.