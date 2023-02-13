AHRAMANMARAŞ, Türkiye, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2023) The UAE's humanity is a rich legacy inherited from generation to generation. The country has always proved that humanity is action, not words, which has transformed tragedies and sufferings of people in many parts of the world into joy and happiness.

With the launch of Operation "Gallant Knight / 2" under the directives of the wise leadership to alleviate the suffering of friends in Türkiye and Syria in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck the two countries recently, the Emiratis are writing a new epic in their humanitarian journey, which the Emirates news Agency (WAM) is reporting from the ground.

The search and rescue team performs daily tasks in very cold weather with the temperature reaching minus 10 degrees Celsius at many times of the day. Still, every member of the team is keen to carry out his or her task to the fullest and with extreme precision, as done during the rescue of a Syrian family from under the rubble of their house that had collapsed in Türkiye.

When an Emirati rescue team member embraced the Syrian girl in his arms, his face was filled with joy that alleviated the pressure and pain of his tremendous task.

Emirati women have been part of the rescue teams as they are responsible for medical support, closely monitoring the search and rescue operations and providing any emergency assistance when needed.

The search and rescue sites witness mixed feelings of pain and joy, when rescuers get hints on hopes for more survivors. The Emirati teams have been sharing the happiness of survivors whom they rescued and brought back to life. However, some survivors' happiness was short-lived as some of their loved ones were still missing. Despite several challenges, Emirati teams have been reassuring them to continue the rescue efforts to find the missing people.

Day after day, the UAE proves that it always upholds the humanity, responding to the call of duty in all parts of the world without any discrimination.

