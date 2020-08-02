Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant a historical achievement for UAE: UAQ Crown Prince

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, has said that the operation of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the first peaceful nuclear plant in the Arab region, is a milestone in the history of the UAE and the Arab region.

In his speech on the occasion, he expressed his pride and appreciation for the achievement, which is part of the country’s strategy to diversify its energy sources and build a sustainable economy, noting that it reflects the related capacities of Emirati cadres, who are the foundation of all national projects and programmes.

Sheikh Rashid congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, as well as the Emirati people, for this key developmental achievement.