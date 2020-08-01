Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant breakthrough milestone: Ruler of Ajman

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, expressed his pride of the new historic milestone achieved by the UAE after commissioning the first nuclear power plant in the Arab world.

"The commissioning of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a new addition to the glorious track record of achievements that will go down in the annals of history under the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates," he said in a statement marking the breakthrough today.

"We send our sincere greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for their historic role in turning the impossible visions into possible reality we see being achieved on the ground by Emirati hands.

He added that the new achievement makes the UAE the first in the Arab world and the 33rd globally in producing electricity through nuclear power, a "dream that has come true thanks to an insightful vision and solid determination that fructified into reality after the launch of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme in 2009.