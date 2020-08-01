UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Operation Of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Breakthrough Milestone: Ruler Of Ajman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 09:45 PM

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant breakthrough milestone: Ruler of Ajman

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, expressed his pride of the new historic milestone achieved by the UAE after commissioning the first nuclear power plant in the Arab world.

"The commissioning of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a new addition to the glorious track record of achievements that will go down in the annals of history under the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates," he said in a statement marking the breakthrough today.

"We send our sincere greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for their historic role in turning the impossible visions into possible reality we see being achieved on the ground by Emirati hands.

"

He added that the new achievement makes the UAE the first in the Arab world and the 33rd globally in producing electricity through nuclear power, a "dream that has come true thanks to an insightful vision and solid determination that fructified into reality after the launch of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme in 2009.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Electricity Nuclear UAE Dubai Ajman Abu Dhabi Rashid United Arab Emirates Arab

Recent Stories

Russian media highlights startup of UAE&#039;s Bar ..

51 minutes ago

Successful startup of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear En ..

1 hour ago

Successful operation of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts 43,268 additional COVID-1 ..

3 hours ago

Egyptian President congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Swiss President on Nation ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.