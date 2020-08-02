UrduPoint.com
Operation Of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Step Forward Toward Excellence In Nuclear Energy Sphere: Ruler Of Ras Al Khaimah

Sun 02nd August 2020 | 12:15 AM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said the trust placed by the UAE leadership in their national cadres has fructified into the operation of the Arab world's first nuclear power reactor.

In a statement marking the startup of the Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, H.H. Sheikh Saud congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates.

"Knowledge has always been an integral part of the development drive initiated by our Founding Fathers who had considered man as the foundation stone for any civilisation - a belief the fruits of which we are reaping today thanks to the high calibre of our people, only a few days after the historic launch of the Hope Probe to Mars.

Now another indelible achievement has been realised by operating the Arab world's first peaceful nuclear plant," he added.

"A step forward on the path toward ensuring excellency in the nuclear energy sphere, this achievement is not a scientific breakthrough only, but rather a testament that the impossible can be made possible thanks to an insightful leadership whose determination to ensure progress and stability for their people has turned visions into realities on the ground."

