Operation of nuclear reactor is milestone in UAE-US cooperation in energy field: UAE Ambassador to US

WASHINGTON, DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US, has said that the start-up of Unit 1 at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is an outstanding milestone in the history of fruitful cooperation between the UAE and the US in the peaceful nuclear energy field.

In his statement following the recent successful startup of Unit 1 of the Barakah plant, Al Otaiba said, "Over a decade of strategic planning, international cooperation, and a commitment to clean energy is realised with the start-up of Unit 1 at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant."

"A significant milestone on this historic journey occurred over ten years ago when the US and UAE signed the strongest bilateral civil nuclear agreement cooperation in history. Working with both political parties and spanning two administrations, the UAE voluntarily made the strongest possible nonproliferation commitments, forgoing domestic enrichment and reprocessing of nuclear material.

"The landmark US-UAE 123 Agreement remains a model for the development of a peaceful and safe civilian nuclear energy program in the middle East region. It is also a powerful affirmation of the UAE’s strong relationship with the US government and commercial partners," Al Otaiba added.

"This occasion is a momentous achievement for Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, the Chief Executive Officer at ENEC, countless people throughout the UAE, and the global nuclear safety community who guided this process forward, including our US government partners," the Ambassador concluded.