Sat 01st August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Operation of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Plant testament to UAE's preeminent status in energy sphere: Sultan bin Khalifa

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, said the successful startup of Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a testament to the "preeminent status boasted by the UAE in the clean energy sphere."

In a statement marking the commissioning of the Arab world's first nuclear reactor, Sheikh Sultan congratulated the Emirati cadres on the successive achievements under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

"The UAE is steadily progressing to fast carving a niche for itself in the global knowledge-based economy along with other world advanced nations," he said, hailing in this regard the efforts made by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to ensure the nuclear programme will be a turning point, not only for the UAE, but rather for the entire Arab world as well.

"It's a moment of pride that testifies to the high calibre of the Emirati cadres who are tirelessly working along with international expertise to ensure the highest level of safety at the Arab world's first nuclear power," he noted.

