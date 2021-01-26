UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Operation Smile UAE Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 10:30 PM

Operation Smile UAE celebrates its 10th Anniversary

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) Operation Smile is an international charity which provides free, safe surgery for children and young adults born with cleft lip and cleft palate. Established in 1982, it has provided more than 300,000 free surgeries for patients in more than 30 countries worldwide.

In January 2011, Operation Smile UAE was established under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Alyazia bint Saif Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Celebrating the 10 year anniversary of Operation Smile UAE during the 50 year anniversary of the United Arab Emirates is a fitting tribute to the nation that has welcomed and embraced so many people of so many different nationalities.

Sheikha Alyazia believes that all children deserve to smile, to be valued and loved no matter their nationality, culture or religion. Operation Smile UAE has focused on making this happen for over 3,500 cases in the UAE and in other countries including Morocco, Ethiopia, Egypt, Madagascar, Malawi, Jordan and the Philippines.

In 2017, thanks to the incredible support of Department of Health Abu Dhabi, Operation Smile UAE began providing free corrective surgeries for children and young adults residing in the UAE suffering from cleft lip and cleft palate. Since 2017 Operation Smile UAE has screened 109 patients of 24 nationalities and provided surgery for 56 patients of more than 15 nationalities.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has hosted four medical missions and Healthpoint hosted their first medical mission in December 2020.

In 2020 despite the challenges of Covid-19, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Healthpoint collaborated with Operation Smile UAE to bring smiles safely to not only patients but the families of 13 patients, changing their lives forever.

During the last 10 years, Operation Smile UAE has reached out to patients and families seeking help for their loved ones. Community volunteers have dedicated their time to spreading awareness and raising funds according to the pertinent statutory framework. Student volunteers have developed leadership skills and shown empathy for those less fortunate, and of course medical volunteers have generously donated their time and skills to ensure that every child they encounter receives treatment of the highest quality.

Operation Smile UAE will continue to extend care to those who would otherwise not have access to safe surgery or follow up comprehensive care and hopes that these efforts for serving the humanity in the land of humanity will continue to inspire many across the UAE to donate, support and lead.

In a world full of challenges it is heartwarming to know that people care for the health and wellbeing of the children of tomorrow. We thank everyone who has helped make Operation Smile’s UAE journey so successful during the last 10 years.

Related Topics

World Egypt UAE Student Abu Dhabi Wife Young Lead Cleveland Ethiopia Philippines United Arab Emirates Malawi Madagascar Morocco January December 2017 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Disinfo Lab heads brief EU parliament on Indian Ch ..

11 minutes ago

Work on various projects including 275 bridges fro ..

11 minutes ago

US Air Force $3.6Bln Contract Supports Aerial Batt ..

11 minutes ago

EU Assessing Biden's 'Buy American' Order Supporti ..

11 minutes ago

Medical Camp provides treatment to inhabitants of ..

11 minutes ago

Poor cellular signals hitting businesses: LCCI

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.