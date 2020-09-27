UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Operation Smile UAE, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Provide Life-changing Surgery For Eight Children With Cleft Lip And Cleft Palate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

Operation Smile UAE, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provide life-changing surgery for eight children with cleft lip and cleft palate

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2020) Operation Smile UAE collaborated with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of Mubadala’s healthcare network and a COVID-19 free hospital over the weekend to provide life-changing surgery for eight children with cleft lip and cleft palate.

Despite the extra challenges posed by COVID-19, the hospital continued to support Operation Smile for the fourth year in a row. Medical volunteers from across the UAE travelled from other Emirates to arrive at the facility and provide surgeries in a completely safe environment.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi volunteers worked alongside Operation Smile medical volunteers to transform a floor of the hospital into a pediatric unit to receive the pre-screened patients. Eight children received surgery and were discharged on Sunday 27th September after final checks.

The annual initiative began in 2017 and could not happen without the support and approval of the Department of Health Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City. The Marriott Hotel group extended support for the second year in a row by providing hotel accommodation for medical volunteers from Al Ain, Sharjah and Dubai and patients travelling from the Northern Emirates.

Jiangyang, father of 10-month-old Rigzang, said, "At first, my wife and I thought it would be a longshot, knowing how many children out there need help just like our son. Then one day, we received a call informing us that he was being considered for surgery and we were simply filled with hope and joy.

A few months later, our son was undergoing screening to prepare for his surgery. This past weekend has been an emotional rollercoaster. We feel like a huge burden has been lifted and we are genuinely grateful to everyone who took part in making this happen."

"Bringing hope to families who have felt despair is heart-warming. Seeing a child’s life change after surgery is indescribable. We will never forget the hug from a grateful parent. Thanks to the dedication of our amazing volunteers, the Department of Health, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and The Ritz Carlton Hotel Abu Dhabi, Marriot Downtown Abu Dhabi, and Aloft Abu Dhabi we have extended hope to eight more families and hopefully many more in the future," said Morag Cromey-Hawke, Executive Director, Operation Smile UAE.

"Putting a smile on a child’s face is a feeling beyond words," said Dr. Mahdi Shkoukani, volunteer and staff physician at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Surgical Subspecialties Institute. "We all are so pleased with the results of the surgeries, which will help these children live healthier, happier lives. Our team has been working around the clock to ensure that patients and their families receive the care they need."

Since its founding in 1982, Operation Smile has provided more than 270,000 free surgeries to children and young adults in more than 60 countries around the world.

Related Topics

World UAE Hotel Dubai Abu Dhabi Sharjah Wife Young Cleveland September Sunday 2017 All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 22 businesses, warns 2 for vio ..

36 minutes ago

ADNOC L&amp;S signs 25-year Agreement to service p ..

1 hour ago

Virgin Hyperloop to conduct Hyperloop feasibility ..

2 hours ago

RTA resumes 3 bus routes between Dubai and Sharjah

2 hours ago

Dragon Mart launches e-commerce platform

2 hours ago

Emirates SkyCargo continues Beirut relief efforts, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.