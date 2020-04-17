UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Operations Centre Launched For Reporting COVID-19 Suspected Cases In Workers’ Accommodation Cities And Industrial Zones In Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:15 PM

Operations centre launched for reporting COVID-19 suspected cases in workers’ accommodation cities and industrial zones in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2020) Abu Dhabi Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management has announced the launch of an operations centre for receiving reports regarding suspected cases of COVID-19 in workers’ accommodation cities and industrial zones, to ensure the health and safety of these communities.

The centre will facilitate swift delivery of healthcare services in case of infection.

Accessible through phone 909, the centre was launched to support precautionary and preventive measures taken by competent authorities in the emirate to contain the spread of the novel virus and safeguard the health and well-being of the community.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi

Recent Stories

SCC Committee praises leadership visions in suppor ..

36 minutes ago

Government must put people before big business

52 minutes ago

Domestic assembling of tractors reduced by 37.22% ..

8 minutes ago

Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programe continues in Hazara ..

8 minutes ago

20 coronavirus patients discharged after recovery

8 minutes ago

Three policemen suspended over corruption charges

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.