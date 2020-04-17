Operations centre launched for reporting COVID-19 suspected cases in workers’ accommodation cities and industrial zones in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2020) Abu Dhabi Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management has announced the launch of an operations centre for receiving reports regarding suspected cases of COVID-19 in workers’ accommodation cities and industrial zones, to ensure the health and safety of these communities.

The centre will facilitate swift delivery of healthcare services in case of infection.

Accessible through phone 909, the centre was launched to support precautionary and preventive measures taken by competent authorities in the emirate to contain the spread of the novel virus and safeguard the health and well-being of the community.