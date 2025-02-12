Oracle CTO: National data must be unified in sovereign data centres to revolutionise government work

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and Oracle’s Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Larry Ellison held a conversation at the World Governments Summit (WGS) on optimal ways to leverage technology to transform government operations, enhance citizen services, and navigate the impacts of the 21st-century technological revolution.

In the session titled “Reimagining Technology for Government”, held on the summit’s second day, Ellison highlighted the necessity of unifying a country’s data to ensure it can be effectively utilized and accurately processed by current AI models.

“Data is often fragmented and not easily accessible by current AI models. We have to move it all into a single, unified data platform. That’s the missing link—we need to unify all national data and put it in a database that is easily consumed by the AI model,” said Ellison.

Oracle’s CTO likened a country’s need for a centralized data center to the essential infrastructure of airports and ports. “Because of data privacy requirements, data centres need to be sovereign. They need to be in every country and they need to be secure,” he stated.

He praised the UAE for being incredibly rich in data, and urged unifying the national data at hand to revolutionize the way governments work and the services they provide.

Reflecting on the implications of AI in governments, Ellison stated: “Integration of AI will optimize a variety of social services, save the government vast amounts of money, and enhance the health of entire populations.”

He said, “The AI model needs to be provided with comprehensive data for context to predict outputs.

For agricultural purposes, for example, this means providing all the data of a country’s farms, the utility infrastructures, borders, and climate. If you want to improve population health, for instance, you have to provide all your healthcare and diagnostic data, as well as your electronic health records and your genomic data.”

He added that the advancement of science brings significant social and economic consequences.

“For instance, we are busily trying to develop a next generation of rice and maize that does not require fertilizer, which certain countries can’t afford.” Ellison said the new technologies would inevitably lower costs, increase yields, and enhance global food security.

“Open AI has shown us that the level of artificial intelligence that has been achieved will only advance human thinking. AI will fundamentally change our lives in medicine, in robotics, and in agriculture across the board,” said Ellison.

