Oraseya Capital tops list of investors in UAE, MENA region for 2024

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) Oraseya Capital, the investment arm of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), has been recognised as the most active investor by number of deals in the UAE for 2024, according to the UAE Venture Investment Report from MAGNiTT, the venture capital data platform.

Oraseya Capital, which plays a pivotal role in supporting startups, starting from the pre-seed stage to the Series B investment stage, was also ranked as the second most active investor by Series-A deals across the MENA region, further solidifying its leading and growing position in the investment landscape.

This significant recognition reflects Oraseya Capital’s strong commitment to investing in high-potential sectors such as AI, Proptech, Fintech, and Cleantech.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, said, “We are pleased to see Oraseya Capital recognised as the most active investor in the UAE and 2nd most active Series A investor in the MENA region.

This acknowledgement underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and startups that are shaping the future of the digital economy and driving innovation in Dubai and the UAE.”

Al Zarooni added, “This recognition not only emphasises Dubai’s position as a global investment hub but also strengthens DIEZ’s role in advancing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in line with Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda. Oraseya Capital’s investments in key sectors reflect our strategy to foster startups that provide innovative solutions and contribute to sustainable development and digital transformation.”

Oraseya Capital had an exceptional year in 2024, completing 24 investments in total. Of these, 16 were made through its Sandbox programme which is dedicated to funding and supporting early-stage technology startups, while 8 were direct investments in high-potential companies.