Open Menu

Order Of Zayed, Highest Civilian Honour Granted By UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Order of Zayed, highest civilian honour granted by UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2023) The Order of Zayed, which President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his official visit to the UAE, is considered the highest civilian honour bestowed by the UAE upon world leaders and heads of state, reflecting the country’s appreciation for their efforts aimed at strengthening bilateral relations across all domains.

The Order of Zayed, which is granted by the directive of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, is designed in the form of a pendant, in the middle of which is a medal bearing the name of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed.

The medal is made of pure gold and studded with precious stones.

It consists of a ring engraved with the flag of the UAE, matched by a ring engraved with the official emblem of the state, and fourteen rings engraved with the most important historical landmarks in the country.

The Order of Zayed bears the name of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, whose legacy of humanitarianism, international cooperation and the pursuit of peace continues to have an impact throughout the world today.

The Order of Zayed has been awarded to a number of fraternal and friendly countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Sultanate of Oman; Republic of Egypt; Republic of France; People's Republic of China; Republic of India; State of Eritrea; and Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and others.

Related Topics

World UAE Visit Saudi Ethiopia Tayyip Erdogan Gold All

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah conde ..

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah condemns suicide blast in Bara Baza ..

2 minutes ago
 Working of Punjab Police developed on modern techn ..

Working of Punjab Police developed on modern technology: Inspector General of Po ..

2 minutes ago
 Amazon Workers Cause Rail Chaos in German Town

Amazon Workers Cause Rail Chaos in German Town

3 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed attends graduation of 32nd batch ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends graduation of 32nd batch of UAE Joint Command and Staff ..

6 minutes ago
 George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Will Appeal Case ..

George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Will Appeal Case to US Supreme Court - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Fine imposed on 18 medical store owners

Fine imposed on 18 medical store owners

3 minutes ago
France's Court of Asylum Says Rejected Application ..

France's Court of Asylum Says Rejected Application From Russian Deserter

3 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Union Decision to Renew Port Strike ' ..

Trudeau Says Union Decision to Renew Port Strike 'Unacceptable'

3 minutes ago
 Sales of Pre-Owned US Homes Hit 14-Year Low as Pri ..

Sales of Pre-Owned US Homes Hit 14-Year Low as Prices Near Record Highs - Realto ..

13 minutes ago
 IAEA Experts Conduct Inspections at ZNPP, Heavy Eq ..

IAEA Experts Conduct Inspections at ZNPP, Heavy Equipment Not Observed

6 minutes ago
 Successful Bara operation signifies police combat ..

Successful Bara operation signifies police combat power against terrorism

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise above $14 b ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise above $14 billion

21 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East