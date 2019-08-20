UrduPoint.com
Order Of Zayed Of Special Significance: Indian Official

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 05:30 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) The Indian government has said the UAE’s highest civil decoration, the Order of Zayed, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi would ceremonially receive in Abu Dhabi on his visit later this week, is of "special significance."

Raveesh Kumar, Spokesman of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said in a statement that "the award in the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, acquires special significance as it was awarded to Prime Minister Modi in the year of the birth centenary of Sheikh Zayed.

"

He recalled that the Order of Zayed was conferred in April 2019 in recognition of the initiatives by Modi for "giving a big boost to bilateral relations between the two countries." With a robust flow of bilateral investments and an annual bilateral trade of about US$60 billion, Modi’s latest visit "would further strengthen India’s friendly bilateral ties with the UAE," the statement added.

