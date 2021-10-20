UrduPoint.com

Organisation Of Expo 2020 Dubai Is Impressive: Guyanese President

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, has said that the UAE’s organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, amidst the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic worldwide, is impressive.

The UAE has organised the event in an impressive way, thanks to its leadership's exceptional support, the favourable environment and outstanding capacities, in addition to the significant efforts of the event’s organisers and officials, he added.

In an exclusive interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), President Ali said that Expo 2020 Dubai is an inspiring and motivating event, which aims to address the challenges currently facing the world and overcome them with a clear vision for the future.

"My country’s participation in this major event highlights our keenness to be present here.

We have an inspiring story, and we are advancing towards a promising future. Moreover, we have considerable opportunities that we aim to share with the world during Expo 2020 Dubai, which is a global platform for showcasing the opportunities we offer and sharing our future vision," he added.

President Ali pointed out that the UAE has an advanced and efficient economic and governmental system, smart networks for managing various economic and social sectors, and is home to major international companies.

"In Guyana, we offer investment opportunities, and we aim to forge partnerships with the UAE’s private sector and attract investors to our country. We also aim to reinforce our bilateral ties with the UAE, and there is a planned twinning project that will help strengthen our bilateral ties," he said in conclusion.

