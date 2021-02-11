UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Organisation Of Islamic Cooperation Congratulates UAE On Success Of Emirates Mars Mission

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:45 AM

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation congratulates UAE on success of Emirates Mars Mission

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, congratulated the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the success of the "Hope Probe" interplanetary mission after the Probe successfully reached its orbit around Mars on its first attempt, making the UAE the first Arab and Islamic country and the fifth in history to reach the red planet.

Al-Othaimeen expressed the OIC's pride in this scientific triumph, which is the most recent addition to a series of the UAE's breakthroughs due to the strenuous efforts and brilliant competencies of its people, and a message to Arab and Muslim youth that determination, ambition, and perseverance are the path to overcoming challenges, reaching global achievements, and leaving an indelible mark on the map of scientific and cultural tour de force worldwide.

Related Topics

UAE United Arab Emirates Muslim Arab OIC

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed commends ministerial reshuffle; ..

6 minutes ago

Fujairah Media Office: &#039;Tank fire is away fro ..

36 minutes ago

Europe Once Again Divided Over Borrell's Performan ..

9 minutes ago

EU to Work With US, UK on Coordinating Relations W ..

9 minutes ago

UN 'Very Alarmed' by Houthi Drone Attacks on Saudi ..

9 minutes ago

Qatari Health Ministry Issues Emergency Use Author ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.