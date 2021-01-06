Organisation of Islamic Cooperation welcomes 'Al Ula Declaration'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2021) The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has welcomed the signing of Al Ula Declaration by the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states at the 41st GCC Summit which took place in Al Ula Governorate, Saudi Arabia.

The OIC's Secretary-General Dr.

Yousef bin Ahmad Al Othaimeen lauded the efforts of Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad and the follow-up of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad, Emir of Kuwait, in addition to the efforts made by the United States.

He also praised the efforts of the GCC's leaders to preserve this entity in order to achieve the interests of the peoples of their countries, in addition to preserve the security and stability of the region.