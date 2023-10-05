Open Menu

Organising Committee Of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 Announces 'Congress Youth Forum'

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 03:45 PM

Organising committee of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 announces &#039;Congress Youth Forum&#039;

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2023) The organising committee of the International Council on Archives Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 (ICA) announced holding the ICA Youth Forum on the sidelines of the 19th session of the Congress, which will be hosted by Abu Dhabi from 9th to 13th October.

The Youth Forum will be held on 12th October 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), hosting participants aged 17 to 37. The event will be a platform for the younger generation to discuss critical topics, especially sustainability, as well as ways to find solutions to the challenges that cast a shadow on the world today, through improving the efficiency of information and knowledge management.

The forum's agenda includes creative activities that motivate participants to innovate solutions to various sustainability challenges and drive sustainable change. The participants can visit the exhibition hall at the International Council of Archives Congress Abu Dhabi 2023.

The forum will discuss how to guide archive and information management to lay the foundations for a more sustainable future and will discuss several topics, including information as a resource for achieving sustainability, identifying and accessing information that is reliably obtained, and responsibility for using the information to enrich the knowledge society.

Dr. Abdullah Al Raisi, Chairman of the ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023, and Cultural Adviser at the Presidential Court, said, “ We are pleased to announce the establishment of the ICA Youth Forum in Abu Dhabi as part of the events accompanying this international event.

The forum reflects the great importance we attach to their participation in decision-making and shaping the future of the archives sector, and embodies the UAE's priority to empower the younger generation and enhance their involvement as the engine of change and builders of tomorrow, and the driving force for sustainable development,” he added.

Al Raisi explained that the forum provides spaces for young people to participate in discussions centred on the use of Information Management methodologies, knowledge resources and documentation materials in addressing the sustainability challenges, and allows them to share their visions and perceptions, and exchange experiences with peers from around the world.

The next session of the ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 will be held under the theme "Enriching Knowledge Societies”, and will be interspersed with many events within the framework of the scientific programme, in addition to the ICA Congress Hackathon and the ICA Congress Youth Forum.

The UAE is the first country in the region to host this global conference. The upcoming session of the ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 is the largest ever in the history of this event. It offers a dynamic platform for dialogue and communication between a constellation of archival experts and thought leaders from around the world.

