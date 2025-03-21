Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses announces agenda

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) The Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President's Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses for 2025 has announced the agenda for its 32nd edition under the support and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

With a total prize pool exceeding AED15 million, this edition features the largest and most valuable prizes in the history of Arabian horse racing.

The 2025 series includes 17 races across 10 European venues, including Russia and Türkiye, along with five Arab venues and one each in the United States and Britain.

The series kicks off in Tunisia on 20th April with prizes of 500,000 Tunisian Dinars, followed by Morocco on 26th April with prizes of €250,000, and then France on 11th May with €350,000, moving to the United States on 17th May with a prize of $200,000.

The Italian leg on 18th May offers €300,000, followed by Sweden on 6th June with €100,000, Germany on 6th July with €250,000, the Netherlands on 3rd August with €100,000, Spain on 15th August with €200,000, Russia on 30th August with $100,000, Belgium on 2nd September with €200,000, Turkey on 7th September with $250,000, England on 13th September with GBP400,000, Poland on 28th September with €200,000, Egypt on 25th October with AED500,000, Libya on 26th October with AED1 million, and Saudi Arabia on 21st November with SAR1.

5 million.

Matar Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, expressed gratitude for the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose support has made the UAE President's Cup the most prestigious event in Arabian horse racing.

Faisal Al Rahmani, Secretary-General of the UAE President's Cup Series, stated, "We extend our deepest gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his significant role in elevating the series to international prominence. The 32nd edition will be the grandest and most valuable in the history of global Arabian horse racing."

Al Rahmani emphasised that the UAE President's Cup has become a leading international event, offering unparalleled opportunities for breeders, trainers, and jockeys. It continues to support the development of Arabian horse racing worldwide, ensuring its growth and sustainability.

He congratulated the global Arabian horse community, associations, tracks, and stables, thanking them for their continued cooperation and wishing all participants a successful and distinguished racing season.