OrionAST establishes regional HQ at Dubai Silicon Oasis

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2023) Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has supported the US company Orion Applied Sciences and Technology (OrionAST) in establishing its regional headquarters for the middle East and Africa (MEA) in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The launch of the innovative technology and service-based company’s Dubai operation reflects the chamber’s continuing success in achieving its strategic priorities by attracting business and investments to the emirate.

Over the last decade, OrionAST has established itself as a leading global provider of high-resolution satellite data across multiple industries and verticals. The parent company that owns OrionAST boasts an estimated value of around US$100 million. OrionAST’s decision to expand into Dubai underlines the emirate’s competitive advantages and unique business environment, which support the success of companies of all sizes across diverse sectors.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, “Dubai has always actively sought to attract innovators, visionaries, and entrepreneurs. We are proud to have assisted an innovative company of OrionAST’s calibre with setting up its regional headquarters in the emirate and look forward to further supporting them in their global endeavours, which are particularly relevant given the UAE’s space ambitions.”

Lootah added, “Dubai International Chamber plays an instrumental role in consolidating the emirate’s position as a leading destination for foreign direct investment and a launchpad for expansion into global markets. We remain committed to achieving the wise leadership’s vision of attracting promising talent and investors from across the world, forging new economic partnerships, and supporting local companies in achieving global success.”

OrionAST’s orbital constellation of satellites embraces the concept of ‘Satellites-as-a-Service’ and is designed to support multiple use cases simultaneously.

The company’s satellites are currently being used to monitor crops to detect signs of stress, helping farmers mitigate crop loss and maximise crop yields.

OrionAST’s solutions can also be deployed to provide continuous monitoring of critical infrastructure such as oil and gas pipelines for indications of leaks in near real-time, supporting the mitigation of ecological disasters and minimising product losses. Other key applications for this innovative technology include emergency management and disaster relief, environmental monitoring, civil support, and resource management.

Commenting on the company’s decision to leverage Dubai as a base for expansion in the MEA region, Alvin Alexander, Founder and CEO of OrionAST, said, “The UAE is distinguished by its leadership in the business world across various sectors and its honourable history of supporting innovation and culture. Through this partnership, OrionAST and Open Skies Industries will create great value for the UAE and the region in general.”

Dubai International Chamber has extended support to OrionAST throughout every stage of the journey to establish its regional headquarters in the emirate. The company’s CEO and Founder initially met with representatives of the chamber's representative office in Ethiopia, who recommended he visit Dubai to learn more about the benefits and competitive advantages available.

With many African countries currently lacking the technology and services offered by OrionAST, the company is currently examining multiple opportunities in the continent. The launch of Open Skies Industries’ MEA headquarters in Dubai will help unlock access to new markets and enable OrionAST to benefit from partnership and investment opportunities across the region.

