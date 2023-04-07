Close
ORO24 Developments Supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ Campaign With AED10 Million

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 01:45 PM

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 million

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2023) ORO 24 Real Estate Developments announced its contribution of AED10 million in support of the “1 billion Meals Endowment” campaign.

ORO24 Developments pledged to contribute AED10 million over a period of five years, to help achieve the endowment fund’s objective of providing a food safety net for underprivileged communities and support the global endeavour to eradicate hunger.

Atif Rahman, Founder and Chairman at ORO24 Developments, said, “The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign is yet another UAE message of support and aid to vulnerable and underprivileged populations around the world, and is a true reflection of this country’s commitment to extending help and practicing the values of tolerance, solidarity and generosity.

"

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802).

Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate AED1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.

More Stories From Middle East

