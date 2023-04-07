ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 million

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2023) ORO 24 Real Estate Developments announced its contribution of AED10 million in support of the “1 billion Meals Endowment” campaign.

ORO24 Developments pledged to contribute AED10 million over a period of five years, to help achieve the endowment fund’s objective of providing a food safety net for underprivileged communities and support the global endeavour to eradicate hunger.

Atif Rahman, Founder and Chairman at ORO24 Developments, said, “The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign is yet another UAE message of support and aid to vulnerable and underprivileged populations around the world, and is a true reflection of this country’s commitment to extending help and practicing the values of tolerance, solidarity and generosity.

"

