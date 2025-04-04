Orphan Care Religious Duty: Muslim Council Of Elders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 11:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders, led by His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, said that caring for orphans is among the most virtuous acts that bring a person closer to Allah, and it is a societal and ethical responsibility that strengthens social bonds and community cohesion. The Council emphasized the necessity of providing for their material needs and offering psychological, social, and educational care to enable them to become constructive members in their countries and societies.
On the occasion of Arab Orphan Day, which falls on the first Friday of April each year, the Council stated that the noble Islamic faith encourages Muslims to be guardians of orphans, to treat them well, honor them, and look after their welfare and interests, considering these actions among the best deeds that earn Muslims rewards and blessings from Allah Almighty.
Allah says: "Give orphans their wealth ˹when they reach maturity˺, and do not exchange your worthless possessions for their valuables, nor cheat them by mixing their wealth with your own. For this would indeed be a great sin." [The Quran, 4:2]. The Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, said: "I and the guardian of the orphan will be in the Garden like that," indicating his forefinger and middle finger, slightly separating them (Sahih al-Bukhari).
The Muslim Council of Elders calls for the necessity of providing support and care for those who have lost their parents due to the wars and conflicts our world is witnessing today, which have claimed thousands of innocent civilian lives and left tens of thousands of children without families, homes, and shelter. These children are now in dire need of attention, care, and social and psychological rehabilitation, and it is crucial to extend a helping hand to them.
