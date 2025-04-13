Open Menu

Osaka Expo Opens For 6-month Event Focused On Sustainable Society

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Osaka Expo opens for 6-month event focused on sustainable society

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) OSAKA, Japan, 13th April, 2025 (WAM) – The World Exposition in Osaka opened Sunday to the public, with organisers hoping the six-month event focused on designing a sustainable future will boost the domestic economy despite delayed preparations, according to Kyodo news.

The expo will continue until October 13 on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay, with 158 countries and regions participating. Some 28.2 million people are projected to visit. The first world expo in Japan since the 2005 event in Aichi Prefecture, it is themed on "life" and ways to create a sustainable future society.

Its major exhibits are encircled by the Grand Ring, which has a circumference of 2 kilometers and is recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's largest wooden architectural structure.

At the Japan Pavilion, main exhibits include a "Mars rock" discovered by a Japanese research team in Antarctica in 2000, while the Osaka prefectural and city government's health-themed pavilion features sheets of heart muscle made from iPS cells, a type of stem cells which can grow into any type of body tissue.

The government estimates the event will have an economic impact worth 2.92 trillion Yen ($20 billion) nationwide, based on the visitor target of 28.2 million people. On peak days, 220,000 people are projected to visit.

Japan has hosted the World Exposition twice before, most recently in Aichi Prefecture in 2005. Osaka previously held it in 1970, an event that drew more than 64 million primarily domestic visitors and came to be seen as symbolising Japan's rise as an economic power.

Related Topics

World Visit Osaka Japan April October Sunday Event From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

21 minutes ago
 Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

36 minutes ago
 UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship

51 minutes ago
 Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off i ..

Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait

1 hour ago
 UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Ab ..

UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 ..

Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show

2 hours ago
Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts ..

Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..

2 hours ago
 Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's ro ..

Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology ser ..

2 hours ago
 First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sha ..

First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sharjah

2 hours ago
 UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare ..

UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare according to international ran ..

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflect ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s visi ..

3 hours ago
 Road fatalities in Dubai down from 21.7 per 100,00 ..

Road fatalities in Dubai down from 21.7 per 100,000 people in 2007 to 1.8 in 202 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East