Osaka Expo To Boost Consumption By 1 Trillion Yen: Think Tank
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2025 | 10:33 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) TOKYO, 30th March, 2025 (WAM) – The World Exposition opening next month in Osaka could boost Japan's consumption by 1 trillion Yen ($6.7 billion), with spending by foreign tourists outside the event venue accounting for about 30%, according to an estimate by a private think tank.
Of 28.2 million visitors expected by the organisers during the event from April 13 to October 13, 3.5 million visitors from abroad will likely spend some 293 billion yen outside the expo site on transportation, hotels and other expenses, the Resona Research Institute said.
While the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition estimates that around 3.5 million visitors from overseas will attend - just over 10% of the total projected turnout - their per-person spending is expected to exceed that of Japanese attendees, bringing economic benefits to Osaka's shopping, dining and nightlife districts, as well as to nearby tourist destinations such as Kyoto and Nara prefectures, according the institute's chief researcher, Hideyuki Araki.
The challenge will be coping with a surge in demand for hotels as the expo's security personnel and management staff will need to be accommodated near the venue, further tightening room availability, Araki said as quoted by Kyodo news.
A shortage of hotel rooms could deter both foreign and domestic visitors, he added, recommending that hotels in neighboring prefectures with relatively low occupancy rates, along with "minpaku" private lodging, or residences or rooms offered for short-term stays, be promoted as alternatives.
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and Tunisia, and Prime M ..2 minutes ago
-
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,7002 minutes ago
-
WHO issues $8 mn flash appeal in response to Myanmar’s earthquake3 minutes ago
-
Two more Indian naval relief ships sail for Myanmar3 minutes ago
-
Osaka Expo to boost consumption by 1 trillion yen: think tank3 minutes ago
-
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers3 minutes ago
-
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr3 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, receives well-wishe ..4 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’4 minutes ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers4 minutes ago
-
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria4 minutes ago
-
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza5 minutes ago