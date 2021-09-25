Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next four years

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2021) Osama Al Shafar, President of the Asian Cycling Confederation, Member of the Executive Office of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCE), has been elected Vice-President of UCI in Leuven, Belgium, today.

Meeting for an extraordinary session after the UCI's Congress organised during the 2021 UCI Road World Championships in Flanders, Belgium, the newly elected Management Committee today carried out the election of the Federation’s Vice-Presidents for the next four years.

In line with a modification to the UCI Constitution approved earlier in the day by its Congress, the UCI now counts at least one Vice-President of each gender, for a total of four Vice-Presidents-compared with three previously.

The Vice-Presidents elected are: -Osama Ahmed Abdullah Al Shafar (UAE), President of the Asian Cycling Confederation.

-Dr Mohamed Wagih AZZAM (EGY), President of the Confédération Africaine de Cyclisme.

-Katerina NASH (CZE), President of the UCI Athletes’ Commission.

-Enrico DELLA CASA (ITA), President of the Union Européenne de Cyclisme (UEC).

Their term begins immediately and will finish after the 2025 UCI Congress.

Al Shafar -now the first president of the Asian Confederation to hold the position- has won the election thanks to the confidence he enjoys at the international level in cycling and after a successful sporting career spanning over 20 years.