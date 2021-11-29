UrduPoint.com

Our Martyrs Present Finest Examples Of Self-sacrifice: Fujairah Ruler

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 11:30 AM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, said that 30th of November is a "great occasion dedicated to honouring the nation's brave sons and soldiers who sacrificed their lives to defend the nation's dignity and gains, spread security and safety, and uphold its human values."

In a statement given to "Nation Shield," the UAE Armed Forces' magazine, on the occasion of Commemoration Day, H.H. Sheikh Hamad paid homage to the nation’s martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for their nation and represented a role model for fighting against oppression and safeguarding the country from aggressors.

Below is the statement in full: "On this glorious day, we remember our brave soldiers who believed in what God had promised, and walked towards glory with steps of faith and pride leaving a trail full of sacrifices for the sake of their children, brothers, friends, and all their countrymen, setting the finest examples of self-sacrifice.

"Our celebration today is a celebration of sincere humanitarian deeds, love, continuity and heroism that is embodied to preserve our homeland.

"Thank you for everything you have given. The country has not forgotten you and will never do. Our martyrs’ blood was not spilt in vain.

"Today, we stand proudly recalling your heroism. We reaffirm that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Union, will dedicate all capabilities and resources for the glory and pride of our nation, and a symbol of security and stability.

"We are overwhelmed by the sacrifices of our righteous martyrs. Their immortal sacrifices provide us with motivation to continue our nation’s development journey. We will sacrifice all that is precious to continue forward on our Union’s grand march of development and we will protect its gains."

