AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, paid homage to the souls of Emirati martyrs on their Commemoration Day.

In the following statement to the 'Nation Shield' H.H. Sheikh Humaid said, "Our country celebrates the annual Commemoration Day on 30th November to remember the glories achieved by the pure souls who did not hesitate to meet their call of duty in defence of their religion, nation and humanity.

"The UAE, upon the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has dedicated this day to glorify the Names of its martyrs.

"The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, The Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, appreciates the sacrifices of its martyrs who represented the nation’s shield and are now icons of will and persistence.

"On Commemoration Day, the people rally around their leadership to reiterate their loyalty, vowing to continue the journey of righteousness and supporting legitimacy everywhere, and stressing that they will never forget their martyrs and their glorious memories.

"The UAE has sent its soldiers to support ties of fraternity, responding to the Operation Decisive Storm, launched by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to support the brothers in Yemen and their legitimacy, and to achieve stability. As a result, the Riyadh Agreement was signed between the Yemeni Government and the Southern Transitional Council.

"We praise the efforts of our leadership and its support for the families of the martyrs; we also laud the country’s efforts to ease the families' burdens, in recognition of the sacrifices of their sons, the martyrs.

"On this day we are proud of the UAE Armed Forces and the Emiratis who join this great entity because they believe in the responsibility they shoulder for their country.

"May our martyrs rest in peace, as they have fulfilled their vows to Allah Almighty and the UAE, and may our nation always be safe and secure."