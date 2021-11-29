UrduPoint.com

Our Martyrs Will Remain In Our Hearts: Mohammed Al Bowardi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:45 PM

Our martyrs will remain in our hearts: Mohammed Al Bowardi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) On Commemoration Day, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, said that, on this day, the UAE commemorates its martyrs, who have made the ultimate sacrifice and went down in history as defenders of justice.

In his speech on the occasion, he said, "Commemoration Day is a precious national event on which we renew our loyalty to the UAE’s leadership, invest in our sons and reinforce the country by educating and training them and enhancing their skills, so they will be ready to assume their responsibilities and be the protective shield of this country.

"

"I would like to note the country’s leadership spares no effort to support the families of martyrs, who have set the greatest examples of giving in defence of the country, and will remain in our hearts," he added.

"We pray to Allah Almighty on this day to protect the UAE’s leadership and people and grant us continued safety and security, and live up to the expectations of our leadership," he said in conclusion.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed UAE Event

Recent Stories

“We can’t stop but can reduce effects of Omicr ..

“We can’t stop but can reduce effects of Omicron,” Asad Umar warns, urging ..

3 minutes ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance inks agreement with Greece ..

Etihad Credit Insurance inks agreement with Greece’s Export Credit Insurance O ..

17 minutes ago
 3-days training of DVM students on ‘Animal Healt ..

3-days training of DVM students on ‘Animal Health monitoring framework’ at U ..

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs 93 runs to win against Bangladesh a ..

Pakistan needs 93 runs to win against Bangladesh as fourth day ends

25 minutes ago
 New Zealand pull off dramatic draw in first India ..

New Zealand pull off dramatic draw in first India Test

20 seconds ago
 Sheikh Rashid expresses deep grief, sorrow over Zi ..

Sheikh Rashid expresses deep grief, sorrow over Ziauddin's death

21 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.