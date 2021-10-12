UrduPoint.com

Our Participation An Important Opportunity To Introduce The World To Eswatini: Prime Minister Of Eswatini

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 04:15 PM

Our participation an important opportunity to introduce the world to Eswatini: Prime Minister of Eswatini

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) Cleopas Dlamini, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini, expressed his delight at Eswatini's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, stressing that their participation provides an important opportunity to introduce the world to their country.

In a press conference held today at the Expo 2020 Dubai site, the Prime Minister said that Eswatini is looking forward to advancing trade and economic cooperation and exchange with the UAE, while focusing on vital sectors, such as renewable energy. He added that his country welcomes all investors across all sectors, highlighting Eswatini's prosperous economy and richness in resources.

More Stories From Middle East

