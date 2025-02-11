Our partnership with UAE strategic, growing, Polish President tells WAM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) Polish President Andrzej Duda affirmed the significance of international dialogue and cooperation during his participation in the World Government Summit (WGS) 2025 in Dubai.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), President Duda expressed his satisfaction and joy in accepting the invitation to the summit, emphasising the importance of such meetings in promoting cooperation with Poland and the broader Central and Eastern European region.

He highlighted that similar engagements, including his participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos and the Dalian Economic Forum, play a crucial role in fostering international cooperation and economic development.

The Polish leader noted that this marks his third visit to the UAE and comes as he enters the final six months of his presidency, concluding a decade of service. Reflecting on his tenure, he underscored the significant strengthening of relations between Poland and the UAE, as well as with other countries in the Gulf region.

He expressed satisfaction with the deepening diplomatic and economic ties, recognising the region’s rapid development and the dynamic nature of its economy.

President Duda referenced a New York Times article stating that one can observe global developments more effectively from Dubai, an assessment he found reinforced by the high-level participation at WGS. He praised the extensive discussions taking place, covering critical topics such as artificial intelligence, electromobility, climate change, and the search for new, sustainable energy sources.

The Polish President emphasised the need for energy solutions that are both environmentally friendly and accessible to the public. He stressed the importance of balancing climate-conscious policies with economic affordability, ensuring that energy remains available to ordinary people while supporting sustainable development.

Concluding his remarks, President Duda reiterated the value of platforms like WGS in shaping the future of governance and global cooperation, commending the UAE’s leadership in hosting such a significant international event.