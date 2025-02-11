Our Partnership With UAE Strategic, Growing, Polish President Tells WAM
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 08:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) Polish President Andrzej Duda affirmed the significance of international dialogue and cooperation during his participation in the World Government Summit (WGS) 2025 in Dubai.
Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), President Duda expressed his satisfaction and joy in accepting the invitation to the summit, emphasising the importance of such meetings in promoting cooperation with Poland and the broader Central and Eastern European region.
He highlighted that similar engagements, including his participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos and the Dalian Economic Forum, play a crucial role in fostering international cooperation and economic development.
The Polish leader noted that this marks his third visit to the UAE and comes as he enters the final six months of his presidency, concluding a decade of service. Reflecting on his tenure, he underscored the significant strengthening of relations between Poland and the UAE, as well as with other countries in the Gulf region.
He expressed satisfaction with the deepening diplomatic and economic ties, recognising the region’s rapid development and the dynamic nature of its economy.
President Duda referenced a New York Times article stating that one can observe global developments more effectively from Dubai, an assessment he found reinforced by the high-level participation at WGS. He praised the extensive discussions taking place, covering critical topics such as artificial intelligence, electromobility, climate change, and the search for new, sustainable energy sources.
The Polish President emphasised the need for energy solutions that are both environmentally friendly and accessible to the public. He stressed the importance of balancing climate-conscious policies with economic affordability, ensuring that energy remains available to ordinary people while supporting sustainable development.
Concluding his remarks, President Duda reiterated the value of platforms like WGS in shaping the future of governance and global cooperation, commending the UAE’s leadership in hosting such a significant international event.
Recent Stories
Our partnership with UAE strategic, growing, Polish President tells WAM
City experiences partly cloudy weather
PM lauds UAE’s visionary leadership for transforming Dubai into a global busin ..
Pakistan, Kuwait agree to further expand bilateral cooperation
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for strengthening of climate financ ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister discuss strengthening coop ..
Kashmiri martyrs' supreme sacrifices remembered, International Community urged t ..
Sanghar: Oversight committee meeting on education reforms held
Pakistan, Bahrain have vast opportunities to explore in investment trade, busine ..
Kashmiris honor Shaheed Maqbool Butt's 41st martyrdom anniversary with renewed p ..
KPK health department seeks annual performance reports from MTI's
PTI senator moves IHC for production order
More Stories From Middle East
-
Our partnership with UAE strategic, growing, Polish President tells WAM6 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister discuss strengthening cooperation, partnership36 minutes ago
-
Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank sign MoU on driving innovation to address global wate ..1 hour ago
-
Guatemala’s Economy Minister affirms her country's desire to develop economic relations, partnersh ..1 hour ago
-
Jiu-Jitsu National Team heads to Thailand to participate in Asian Championships2 hours ago
-
Latest Deloitte research shows over 65% of organisations in Middle East plan to increase investment ..2 hours ago
-
SCCI strengthens partnerships to elevate management practices2 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan strengthens digital cooperation with UAE2 hours ago
-
UNDP working on designing insurance policies for broad protection for farmers in Arab region: UN off ..2 hours ago
-
OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerate Türkiye’s green transformation2 hours ago
-
AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions during January 20252 hours ago
-
UAE President bids farewell to King of Bahrain upon departure2 hours ago