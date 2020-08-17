Our priorities are the development of a digital economy: Mohammed bin Rashid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) During a meeting with the "Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications Team," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, stated, "Our priorities are the development of the digital economy that will contribute to our national economy, reinforce the country’s smart infrastructure, ensure our digital readiness and maintain the continuity of business of the UAE Government under all circumstances."

"The digital economy is a key driver in the growth and development of many new national economic sectors, and will help reinforce our competitiveness in the global market and future economy," he added.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid made this statement while reviewing the future working plans of the UAE Government in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, AI, the digital economy and teleworking applications, which was introduced as part of the new structure of the UAE Cabinet announced in July and under the new government development plans for the post-COVID-19 era, especially in light of the growing strategic role of the digital economy, smart technology and teleworking in managing businesses in many sectors and fully organising supply chains, both locally and internationally.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed noted that the contribution of the digital economy to the country’s GDP in 2019 accounted for 4.3 percent, noting that a minister of state was appointed to increase this figure.

"The digital economy has proven its efficiency, and the world’s need for it is very obvious during the global health crisis. The digital economy does not need large establishments and significant financial resources. However, it requires minds, ideas and imagination. The future will involve many changes in health, education and trade, and we must be ready," he said.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, and Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs for Government Coordination Sector.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for artificial intelligence, digital economy and remote work applications, presented a comprehensive plan that focusses on employing future opportunities and offers the tools and infrastructure to support the UAE’s leadership in foreseeing and preparing for global changes.

"The UAE government is leading globally in the field of digital economy.

The main importance of this sector is its capacity to create new job opportunities and increase economic and investment opportunities, as well as its significant contribution to ensuring economic diversification and achieving sustainable development, which will help reinforce the UAE’s leading position in all international competitiveness indexes," Al Olama said.

He added that the digital economy includes all economic activities and government services that depend on the use of digital technology, especially e-commerce, cryptocurrencies, financial platforms, asset digitisation, communication services networks, crypto products, programmes and cloud computing technologies, noting that it accounted for 4.3 percent of the UAE’s GDP last year and will contribute a larger percentage next year.

Al Olama stressed that plans for the digital economy sector will focus on creating a financial cooperation economy, freelance economy, digital markets, sharing economy, digital content economy, and information and data economy.

He also discussed the topic of teleworking applications, which was added to the new structure of the government for the post-COVID-19 period as part of the AI portfolio, stating, "It is highly important to employ teleworking applications to achieve the vision of the leadership to improve governance flexibility and create an infrastructure that will ensure productivity, efficiency and employee performance in the public and private sectors."

He then presented the key tasks and future goals of teleworking applications, which include reducing the organisational costs of public and private entities, creating remote job opportunities and improving the level of government and private services and making them available around the clock.

Al Olama stressed that the UAE gained successful experiences in the fast and flexible shift to teleworking during the COVID-19 pandemic and the employment of advanced technologies, in addition to utilising its advanced infrastructure to facilitate remote learning while highlighting its telemedicine experience, which provides access to various health services for members of the community.

During the meeting, Al Olama explained the details of key national AI projects and initiatives, as well as the main achievements of the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence and its phases of implementation, in addition to the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031.

The UAE, due to the vision of its leadership, has succeeded in attaining pioneering global experiences in foreseeing the future and employing modern innovations and future technologies, in partnership with prominent global research centres, universities, global technology firms and small and medium-sized enterprises from both inside and outside the country, he said in conclusion.