Our proactive approach helps debunk rumours, reduce spread of lies: WAM Executive Director

SOFIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2019) The UAE national media supports a proactive approach, quick response, and common sense in all issues regarding UAE and the region, said Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Executive Director of the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

Al Rayssi’s remarks came as he addressed today a session titled 'Fake News' held by the 6th World Congress of News Agencies which opened in the Bulgarian capital Sofia Thursday.

"The UAE’s media strategy depends on ensuring quick response, credibility, transparency, clarity, and facts," he said.

Underlining the central importance WAM is attaching to debunking fake news and rumours, Al Rayssi highlighted the launch of WAM Editor App as one of its efficient tools to ensure the delivery of reliable and quick content.

"WAM Editor makes it easy for individuals working in news organisations to access news stories directly from their smart devices and tablets. This way it will be easier for reporters and editors alike to report news within a short period of time. The application offers the ability to access news from anywhere in the world in addition to writing news stories while working in the field."

"Building reliable content requires hard work, and good media practices result in massive benefit: it protects the people from rumours and fake news."

He underscored the importance of collaborating with media institutions and creating reliable content that can cross borders and reach audiences around the world.

"WAM fully realises the importance of reaching audiences and creating a direct bond with them.

The UAE has more than 200 nationalities living on its soil and therefore it is necessary to address them in a quick and efficient way," he said, citing the expansion of the state news agency’s services in 13 languages.

"Expansion of WAM’s services is a great addition as it creates new channels of communication with diverse people around the world, addressing them in their languages. This, in turn, reflects the UAE’s commitment to offering support and forging friendships with other countries around the world."

"WAM is maintaining a large scale network of relations with key stakeholders, including organisations, companies and news agencies, through a dedicated portal to make our communications easier and faster. This makes things easier for them to reach our content and for us to respond to their requests for interviews with our officials."

"Our proactive approach has helped debunk and decrease waves of rumours against our country," he said.

Rumen Radev, President of Bulgaria, launched the 6th World Congress of News Agencies themed 'The Future of the News' in the capital Sofia Thursday.

Al Rayssi participated in the two-day congress, alongside other directors of international news agencies from around 130 countries.

The media congress drew delegates from 130 countries, including the heads of leading news agencies, prominent journalists and social media influencers, to discuss fake news, artificial intelligence, the new models of ownership of news agencies and the new sources of information.