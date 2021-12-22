UrduPoint.com

Our Relations With UAE Historic, Expo 2020 Dubai A Source Of Pride For All Arabs: Mauritania's Minister Of Culture

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) Mokhtar Ould Dahi, Minister of Culture, Youth, sports and Relations with the Parliament of Mauritania, and Government Spokesperson, said that the relations between the UAE and Mauritania are historical and deep-rooted, noting that the successful organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai is a source of pride for all Arabs.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM) at Expo 2020 Dubai, Dahi lauded the UAE’s support for Mauritania’s application to inscribe "Mahadher" on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Mahadher is a simplified educational system in Mauritania, dating back around ten centuries, which does not require facilities or any tangible infrastructure, and accepts students of any age who are willing to join.

Dahi also praised Emirati-Mauritanian relations, which were established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Mauritanian President, Moktar Ould Daddah, and were further developed under the current leaderships.

He commended the overall developing bilateral ties between the two friendly countries and the significant development and prosperity achieved by the UAE, which serves as a source of pride for all Arabs.

The cooperation between the two countries covers many areas, including culture, he noted.

Dahi added that he discussed, with Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, ways of strengthening their cooperation in the cultural sector, including the exchange of expertise. The UAE is a leader in creative and cultural industries, he stressed.

The successful organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai is a significant achievement for Arab countries, Dahi affirmed, thanking the UAE for their remarkable efforts.

He also stated that the UAE’s efforts in promoting cultural are outstanding, and it is always keen to support the efforts of other Arab countries in promoting culture globally, including their applications to UNESCO.

Dahi expressed his happiness at participating in the Conference of Arab Culture Ministers, which was held last week and discussed many important issues, such as the Arab cultural action strategy.

