Our Union puts public interest first: Mohammed bin Rashid

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that the 'Principles of the 50', announced upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, detail the 10 principles of the UAE's strategic and development roadmap for the next 50 years.

Fifty years ago, we had a dream...a dream of building a state, a home, a united people, a homeland for all and a country that performs in the same league as the world’s top nations.

What at the time may have appeared as un unattainable dream, has today emerged as a proud, strong homeland – one that is secure and invincible.

What was once a state creation project, which many bet would not survive or grow, has today become a trailblazing and change-making state moving towards the future with greater steadfastness and bigger faith than ever, drawing upon a legacy of five decades of achievements, which left their marks deep in history.

On the 50th anniversary of our Union, we are reminded of our ambitious beginnings, the dreams that once seemed larger than us then, the great missions and responsibilities that exceeded our abilities and capabilities, the reconstruction and development projects that awaited us and that exceeded our resources, and the greatest mission of all, which was to build a state guided by the vision of our Founding Fathers.

No matter how great the challenges and obstacles were, nothing was able to discourage us, break our will, or defeat our dreams. When unification attempts around us were shattering on the ground, our unity became a living embodiment of the culture of ‘nothing is impossible’, which guides our strategies, policies, thought, and work.

Many would ask: What is the Emirati "recipe for success"? What are the components of the formula of the UAE? How did we succeed where others failed? I would tell you in a nutshell: Our union puts the public interest first; there is no place for selfishness, personal agendas, or and factional interests. And should there be a secret component to the UAE’s formula, it is undoubtedly the Emirati man and woman the most precious assets of our country and their lasting wealth. The citizen's life is an extension of the homeland’s life; his/her stability, safety and security are part of the homeland’s stability, safety and security, and his/her dignity and invincibility are a reflection of the homeland’s own dignity and invincibility.

Dear brothers and sisters, Last September, we announced the 'Principles of the 50', upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, detailing the 10 principles of the UAE's strategic and development roadmap for the next 50 years.

These 10 principles constitute a point of reference to all state institutions as they work towards advancing our economic, social, and cultural systems and focusing on our development priorities, most importantly building a sustainable economy, mobilizing efforts and harnessing all resources to strengthen the foundations of the Union, as well as achieving prosperity, stability and social accord.

If we were to go back 50 years, specifically to Thursday, December 2, 1971, we would find the "Principles of the 50" echoed in the first historical document that defined the Union's vision, through that key statement issued by the Founding Fathers. The Declaration of the Union is the founding document, and the "Principles of the 50" is a consolidation document. The Declaration of the Union paved the way for building the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, the "Principles of the 50" is paving the UAE's way into the future.

On December 2, 2021, the United Arab Emirates will enter a new phase in the nation-building process. Our march into the next 50 years will be more challenging and very ambitious. It will require creative thinking, distinctive approaches, hard work, exceptional efforts, and significant momentum as we seek new projects and initiatives. Hard work alone is not enough; we need to become innovators and creators. Building alone is not enough; we need to make our own developments. Being number one is no longer enough as well; we need to become exemplary role models to be followed. It is not enough to live up to expectations; we must exceed all expectations.

Everyone on this kind land is invited to join us in the journey of the next 50 years women, men, and youth; citizens and residents for whom the UAE has become a second home. Everyone has an opportunity to create and contribute to the most significant developmental project: "the UAE of the Next 50 Years", where the sky is the limit for imagination and ambition. The journey of the 50 years has begun promptly, and everyone can participate in building the future we all seek.

No matter how big or great they are, all ideas, dreams, and projects can be turned into a reality.

I wish the people of the UAE a very happy UAE National Day. May every year bring with it bigger achievements and enable us to accomplish more.