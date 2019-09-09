UrduPoint.com
Out Of The Box Policies Needed To Meet Sustainable Energy Objectives, Says Chair Of The World Energy Council

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 02:15 PM

By Nour Salman ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) The 24th World Energy Congress has kicked-off in Abu Dhabi with optimism on the future of the sustainable energy industry.

In his opening remarks, Younghoon David Kim, Chair of the World Energy Council, said the UAE capital has become the "frontier of a sustainable energy future," noting the emirate’s efforts to move away from a centralised energy industry to a more diverse knowledge-based sector.

He noted the importance of "trailblazing" technologies and the "urgent need" to pursue out of the box policies to attain sustainable energy objectives that are both acceptable to the global community and accountable to future generations.

"We are now ready to soar higher than ever [before], riding on the waves of disruptive technologies," Kim continued, adding that once the global energy community gets serious about innovation, "the [energy] revolution will be set in motion.

"

Echoing Kim’s remarks, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, noted the core mission of the industry is "to responsibly provide the energy needed for sustainable economic growth."

He said that society is being transformed by an unprecedented pace of innovation, adding that "meeting the world’s energy needs responsibly and economically will require a renewed spirit of partnership."

He concluded, "By working together, we will stay ahead of demand, we will protect our environment, and there is no limit to the opportunities we can unlock."

The World Energy Congress is being hosted in the middle East for the first time since the World Energy Council’s formation over 90 years ago. The influential energy event covers all aspects of the global energy agenda.

