Outcomes of G20 Summit are crucial for COP28: German official

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2023) As the outcomes of the G20 Summit in New Delhi are incredibly important for the COP28 – the UAE-hosted UN Climate Conference, it is key to have the UAE at the table in New Delhi Summit, a senior German official told the Emirates news Agency (WAM).

State Secretary Jörg Kukies, Commissioner of the German Chancellor for the G7/G20 Summits, said that the outcome of climate discussions in New Delhi will pave the way for COP28 to be held in Dubai in November this year.

‘World is off track on 1.5°C target’

In an interview with WAM on the sidelines the G20 Summit, he stressed the significance of G20 initiatives in climate change as the member countries collectively account for around 80 percent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Kukies noted the importance of the efforts to keep 1.5°C of Paris Agreement within reach; to enhance national climate targets and nationally determined contributions (NDCs); and to transition towards renewable energies.

“The world is currently clearly off track with regards to the 1.5°C target.”

New Delhi declaration

The New Delhi declaration adopted yesterday reiterated the G20’s resolve to pursue further efforts to limit the global average temperature increase to 1.5°C.

“We note with concern that global ambition and implementation to address climate change remain insufficient to achieve the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement to hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

We highlight the importance of ambitious action on all pillars of the Paris Agreement, taking into account the best available science,” the declaration said.

The G20 also recognised that limiting global warming to 1.5°C requires rapid, deep and sustained reductions in global GHG emissions of 43 percent by 2030 relative to the 2019 levels.

Germany’s commitments

The German official said his country stands ready to fulfil its climate finance commitment and to support the most vulnerable.

Talking about Germany’s expectations for the UN Climate Conference, Kukies said, “At COP28, we need global targets for the expansion of renewable energy (at least tripling the installed capacity to at least 11 terawatts) and energy efficiency (doubling the rate of improvement) by 2030.

And last but not least, we need a clear signal for a worldwide gradual exit from fossil fuels, especially coal, as well as the phaseout of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels by 2025.

”

The German official appreciated the UAE’s readiness to assume a leadership role among energy producing countries with regard to climate protection.

“It is an important signal that UAE is ready to organise COP28 and to make comprehensive contributions to climate financing. At the recent climate summit in Nairobi, UAE announced a comprehensive financing initiative for renewable energies in Africa,” he pointed out.

German-UAE cooperation on climate change

Kukies said said Germany has intensified its cooperation with UAE on climate issues, in the run up to COP28.

“In light of UAE’s role as host of the upcoming COP and Germany’s long-standing partnership with the UAE, I particularly welcomed the participation of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Delhi Summit.”

Kukies pointed out that when Federal Chancellor Scholz met with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed in UAE in September 2022, climate change and renewable energies were among the central topics.

“Since then, we have exchanged high level visits and are now working towards a successful COP at the end of the year.”

G-20’s support for Global South

The German official said the Delhi summit is important to address global challenges such as climate action, sustainable growth and development, and technological transformation.

Kukies pointed out the significance of sending a signal of a G20 that lives up to its responsibility to tackle these global challenges collectively, including through its support to developing countries and the Global South.

“Germany is committed to make international governance more inclusive.

Germany therefore strongly supported the African Union as new formal member to join the G20.”

He also stressed the importance of a clear commitment by every G20 member to uphold international law and the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

Kukies expressed his concerns about the Ukrainian crisis that has caused human suffering, ripple effects across all economies, and increase in food and energy prices.

About the Ukrainian crisis, the New Delhi declaration quoted the relevant resolutions of UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly and underscored that all states must act in a manner consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety.

“In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state.”