Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Expo Al Dhaid for launch of 2023 Adventure and Camping Exhibition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2023) Expo Al Dhaid officially launched the 2023 Adventure and Camping Exhibition, featuring exhibits of more than 35 companies and top brands geared towards camping, outdoor adventures, and water sports.

The event, organised by Expo Al Dhaid under the supervision of Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) and with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), is set to run through 5th November.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI and ECS, inaugurated the exhibition during a ceremony attended by Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the SCCI Board of Directors, several Chamber board members, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, and Sultan Shattaf, Director of Sales and Marketing at Expo Centre Sharjah.

After the inauguration, the attendees toured the exhibition, perusing the stands and pavilions. They were briefed by exhibitors on new products and exhibits on display this year and had the chance to learn about the latest camping equipment and accessories, trekking supplies, and camping-specific safety and security devices, as well as hunting and fishing gear.

Al Owais emphasised the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to organising specialised exhibitions and events in Sharjah’s Eastern and Central Regions to advance the ongoing economic development in those areas.

He particularly highlighted the key role the Adventure and Camping Exhibition plays in supporting the tourism industry — one of Sharjah’s most profitable economic sectors — by spotlighting tourist destinations suitable for camping and safari adventures, as well as attracting new visitors to the Central Region, which abounds with noteworthy archaeological and tourism sites.

Al Midfa noted that the exhibition has become one of the top camping and adventure events across the country and the region, especially given the focus on leveraging success factors by drawing in well-known camping and adventure companies. By hosting a slew of prominent exhibitors, the event offers visitors a diversified shopping experience that allows them to learn about new products and get their hands on the latest camping and outdoor equipment, supplies, and accessories.

As the exhibition opened, an impressive crowd of outdoor lovers flocked to the stands and pavilions to explore the diverse range of camping supplies, safari items, fishing and shooting gear, and scuba equipment on display. Products featured attractive prices and discounts to appeal to all adventure, camping, and water sports enthusiasts.