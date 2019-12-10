Over 1 million customers expected at DXB over the weekend

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) Dubai Airports has advised customers flying out of the emirate this weekend to arrive early at the airport, as Dubai International, DXB, prepares to welcome over one million travellers between Thursday an Sunday.

In a statement, Dubai Airports said that it is working with airlines and other service partners to ensure a smooth flow of traffic through the airport and minimise the impact of the seasonal rush on the quality of customer service across DXB.

Dubai Airports has also issued tips to help passengers make their journeys during the holiday travel peak smoother.