Over 1 Million Hajj Pilgrims Arrive In Saudi Arabia

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 07:15 PM

Over 1 million Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) The number of pilgrims arriving in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform this year’s Hajj rituals has reached 1,084,762, according to statistics issued by the Saudi General Directorate of Passports.

The Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported the Directorate as noting that the number of pilgrims arriving by air stood at 1,020,562, while pilgrims arriving by land and sea were 53,842 and 10,358, respectively.

