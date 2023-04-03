(@FahadShabbir)

MEDINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2023) The Prophet’s Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s Medina city received more than 10 million worshippers since the start of Ramadan, state news agency (SPA) reported.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has provided services to the worshippers at the Grand Mosque including packets of the holy Zamzam water, multilingual guidance, encircling the Holy Kaaba and distribution of tracking bracelets to children to protect them from getting lost amid the throngs.