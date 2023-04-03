UrduPoint.com

Over 10 Million Worshippers Visit Prophet's Mosque Since Start Of Ramadan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 11:45 AM

Over 10 million worshippers visit Prophet&#039;s Mosque since start of Ramadan

MEDINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2023) The Prophet’s Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s Medina city received more than 10 million worshippers since the start of Ramadan, state news agency (SPA) reported.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has provided services to the worshippers at the Grand Mosque including packets of the holy Zamzam water, multilingual guidance, encircling the Holy Kaaba and distribution of tracking bracelets to children to protect them from getting lost amid the throngs.

Related Topics

Water Medina Saudi Arabia Mosque From Million Ramadan Kaaba

Recent Stories

Death toll from US storms rises to 29

Death toll from US storms rises to 29

16 minutes ago
 6.1-magnitude quake hits South China Sea: CENC

6.1-magnitude quake hits South China Sea: CENC

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd April 2023

2 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Hesham Al Qassim’s m ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Hesham Al Qassim’s majlis in Dubai

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.