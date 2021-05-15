Over 100 boats to compete in Fourth Dalma Traditional Sailing Festival

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2021) The fourth Dalma Traditional Sailing Festival will be held next Thursday or Friday as alternate dates in case the event is not run on Wednesday due to unstable weather, Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yacht Club announced.

The 60-foot dhow race covering a distance of 80 nautical miles (125km) will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and is organised by the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yacht Club in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Culture and Heritage Festivals and Programs Management Committee and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Majid Ateeq Al Muhairi, Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yacht Club, said preparations were in full swing to launch the race, which will be conducted in accordance with COVID-19 precautionary and safety protocols.

The organising committee demanded the participating sailors and crews to submit negative results for a COVID-19 test that does not exceed 48 hours on the race day, he added.

A total of 102 boats will compete for a prize fund of AED25 million, the biggest in the history of traditional sailing races.

The race flags off from Dalma Island and passes through Sir Baniyas, Ghasha, Umm Al Turcom, Al Fatayer, Al Bazm, Marawah and Janana before finishing at Al Mirfa city.

The festival has achieved unparalleled successes in its past three editions, in light of the support of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Organisers emphasised the importance of the festival to preserve the authentic customs and traditions, as well as passing these on to the next generations.This event is an effort to preserve and create awareness of the country’s maritime heritage and for the younger generation to participate and experience the traditional sports.