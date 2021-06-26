Over 100 seizures of narcotic substances in Abu Dhabi Customs Centre within five months

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2021) ABU DHABI, 26th June 2021 (WAM) - Inspectors at the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs managed to thwart the smuggling attempts of 55,642 kilograms of narcotic and prohibited substances and 29,670 narcotic pills during the first five months of this year, compared to 24,454 kilograms and 17,676 narcotic pills in the same period last year.

This came in light of the closure of many countries due to precautionary and preventive measures to address the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a decrease in the movement of travelers worldwide.

On the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which falls on June 26th every year, Abu Dhabi Customs stated that the number of seizures of narcotic substances during the first five months of 2021 amounted to 104 seizures in all customs ports of the emirate, compared to 460 seizures in the same period in 2020.

Abu Dhabi Customs clarified that the seizures varied between narcotic substances, pills, and other prohibited substances, making the number of reports issued by the administration during the first five months of this year to 94 customs records, compared to 417 seizure records in the same period in 2020.

Abu Dhabi Customs indicated that many seizures of narcotic and prohibited substances are seized through suspicion, body language, and detection devices, while the average age of smugglers is between 31- to 40-year-old men. Attempts to smuggle narcotic substances through luggage, bags, and others were seized and thwarted.

Despite the exceptional circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Abu Dhabi Customs inspectors were able to thwart attempts to smuggle narcotic substances and pills through continuous cooperation and coordination with the relevant authorities in the country.

Mubarak Matar Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Customs Operations Sector, said that Abu Dhabi Customs continues to strengthen its efforts to counter attempts to smuggle drugs and prohibited materials through the emirate's customs ports, in line with the strategic plan of Abu Dhabi Customs which is aimed at enhancing the security and safety of society and the prosperity of the national economy.

Al Mansouri added that Abu Dhabi Customs inspectors are highly skilled and are well-equipped with the latest international practices to professionally confront attempts to smuggle narcotics and prohibited substances of all kinds.

He concluded that Abu Dhabi Customs has an advanced customs system that relies on cutting-edge technologies in customs inspection and can thwart attempts to smuggle narcotic substances through all customs ports of the emirate, relying on the latest international practices in this regard.

This system comes in light of upgrading the performance of customs competencies and amplifying its inspectors' skills and supporting them in performing their duties and combating those who attempt to harm the nation's security.