Over 100 speakers to discuss and shape future of manufacturing at Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Virtual Summit

HANNOVER, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2020) A high-level audience of more than 100 international policymakers, business pioneers and private sector leaders, thought-leaders, renowned academics and civil society representatives as well as NGOs, developing and developed countries, gathered here today to discuss and shape the future of manufacturing during the two-day Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation,#GMIS2020, Virtual Summit.

In keeping with the accelerated digitalization of society at this time, GMIS co-chairs, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, UNIDO, and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates, agreed to convene the GMIS 2020 as a virtual summit.

Discussions at the event will explore how the Fourth Industrial Revolution, 4IR, will impact various aspects of the international economy, environment and society, and how digital transformation can be leveraged for the creation of shared prosperity in the spirit of the Abu Dhabi Declaration. They will address themes as diverse as Germany’s Marshall Plan for Africa; digital restoration; policymaking during a recession; advanced robotics; standardization; energies of the future; telecommunications, health and education, and glocalization, inter alia.

GMIS has developed a forward-looking agenda, building on the Summit’s theme – Glocalisation: Towards Sustainable and Inclusive Global Value Chains.

The agenda is set to drive dynamic discussions and debates around the challenges and opportunities associated with harnessing the power of 4IR technologies, to build resilient global value chains, restore power to the global economy, and promote Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development, amid the crisis that has engulfed the world.

#GMIS2020 will also take a deep dive into how the disruption caused by the pandemic to global value chains, GVCs, is forcing a fundamental rethink of the structure of these chains to make them more resilient in future. Digitalisation of GVCs is creating a new digital thread across the chain, allowing for advanced systems of traceability while improving logistics and planning.

A virtual exhibition allows companies to showcase industry innovations and solutions through presentations, videos and brochures. The summit concludes on 5th September.