Over 100% surge in regular savers in 2023: National Bonds

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2023) National Bonds, the UAE’s savings and investment company, reported a substantial surge in its customer base in 2023 with over 40,000 new customers, a remarkable increase of more than double, compared to the previous year.

At the same time, over the past five years, National bonds has achieved a compounded annual growth of 12 percent. This announcement coincides with the celebrations of World Savings Day and underscores the increasing trust that customers have in the company and its products. These results align with the findings of the National Bonds Savings Index, which revealed that 68 percent of those who have not saved yet plan to start saving within the next six months to a year.

As customers' financial well-being evolves through National Bonds and its wide range of savings and investment solutions, these solutions support their future financial goals, including building emergency funds and securing their children’s education.

National Bonds contribute to individual, corporate, and national growth, by offering diverse and inclusive regular savings solutions catering to both individual and corporate needs, such as “Tejouri Al Emarateyat”, a solution for Emirati Women, “Global Savings Club”, and “Golden Pension Plan” which caters to corporates, whereas “Second Salary” is designed for individuals, all with the goal of fulfilling the retirement aspirations of both UAE Nationals and Expats.

Furthermore, National Bonds recently launched “My One Million” plan which enables its participants to achieve AED 1 million in combined savings and cumulative profits at the end of the tenor.

National Bonds is also committed to designing innovative programs and digital creative solutions to seamlessly meet the diverse financial needs and aspirations of the population of the UAE. This comes at a time when the group has recorded significant growth in its investment portfolio by 9 percent to reach AED 14 billion during the first half of this year.