Over 100 UK companies to showcase innovative solutions at ADIPEC 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2023) The Energy Industries Council (EIC), the leading energy trade association, announced its participation in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition Conference (ADIPEC) 2023, where it will host the UK Pavilion. This year’s ADIPEC, from 2nd to 5th October in Abu Dhabi, celebrates EIC's 20th year at this premier energy event.

ADIPEC has evolved into the world's most influential energy gathering, serving as a vital forum where industry professionals converge to explore opportunities and forge long-lasting partnerships. This year, the UK Pavilion features 100+ companies – a more than 11 percent growth from last year – across 1,350 sqm. It includes Scotland and Wales Pavilions, showcasing decarbonisation efforts with 25 and 14 exhibitors, respectively.

EIC's CEO, Stuart Broadley, who will be in Abu Dhabi for the event, anticipates a dynamic event will bring to light important messages that will reverberate across industry circles. “This year's ADIPEC holds particular significance as the UAE is set to host COP28 in November, an event we expect to be among the most inclusive COP gatherings. This is due to it being hosted by an oil-producing nation that is also a global leader in the clean energy sector and home to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA),” Broadley emphasised.

With 683 energy projects worth US$1,112 billion in the middle East from 2023 to 2030, ADIPEC is the place to be for the global energy industry.

The UK Pavilion, at the heart of the exhibition, invites networking through VIP tours, panel sessions, one-on-one meetings, and contractor presentations by industry leaders like Kent, McDermott, Petrofac, and Wood. An exclusive networking reception will further facilitate interactions between industry influencers and GCC-based buyers and the UK Pavilion exhibitors.

Broadley said, “We urge our members and energy supply chain companies at large to leverage the extensive networking opportunities presented by this global event. We extend a warm invitation to visit the UK and EIC Pavilion, engage with exhibitors, and explore their innovative offerings. It's a week for companies to keep up to speed with the latest trends and technologies, as well as a platform to showcase their unique capabilities. While it is indeed a competitive landscape, excellence always reaps its rewards.”