Over 1000 athletes to take to mat at Grand Slam Abu Dhabi Rio de Janeiro 2020 tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2020) The organiser of the Grand Slam Abu Dhabi Rio de Janeiro 2020, the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro, AJP, announced that 1,096 top athletes of all belts will take to mat on the second round of the sixth Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour 2010-2021 at Arena Carioca 1, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday, 5th December.

The two-day championship is open to all nationalities with purple, brown and black belts.

Tariq Al Bahri, Director of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tours, said, "The current championship is held in Brazil, a country well-known for jiu-jitsu giants and world's top professional academies. Brazil has more than two million jiu-jitsu practitioners in 16,000 training academies. The country boasts of more than 10,000 registered black belt top professional athletes.'' 186 black belt athletes (men) and 63 brown/black belt athletes (women) will compete in the event, he added.

He affirmed that the AJP is working tirelessly to guarantee the safest environment possible for athletes, officials, referees and all of those involved in its events. That’s why the AJP has put together a comprehensive guide that sets rules and regulations for each event to happen in the safest way possible.

According to the AJP Events Safety Procedure Guidelines, all those involved in the events will be asked to wear personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves and also practice social distancing before and after matches.

AJP, the ground-breaking Professional Jiu-Jitsu sport Organisation is born to revolutionise the world of jiu-jitsu competitions. With 78 events in all six continents in each season, the AJP aims to elevate our sport to levels of excellence and professionalism never achieved before.